Offside decision correct after review - SFA

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski's stoppage-time goal against Livingston was correctly ruled out, according to the Scottish FA, despite a glitch in the Hawkeye system designed to help with offside decisions.

The Pittodrie club have described Scotland's VAR system as not fit for purpose and claimed that the video assistant referee had effectively guessed whether centre-half Angus MacDonald was offside in the build-up.

But the SFA has responded following a report on the incident from Hawkeye, saying it "confirmed that the broadcast 18-yard left camera suffered a loss of calibration and ceased line tracking on the relevant video frame.

"During the review, Hawkeye were able to reprocess the data through their system and draw the calibrated offside lines from the disallowed goal, which showed Angus MacDonald to be in an offside position.

"The VAR made the decision using the technology that was available and this decision was validated by Hawkeye's retrospective recalibration conducted as part of their review."