Offseason Stock Up, Stock Down for the Oklahoma Sooners

The offseason is coming to a close, with the 2023 football season right around the corner. All of the work Oklahoma is doing now is in anticipation of the upcoming season. The pads come on, and teams take the intensity up a notch as they dig deep and prepare for the season.

Oklahoma’s offseason has been pretty quiet, all things considered. Conference realignment isn’t dominating headlines for Oklahoma. Their focus is on being the best Oklahoma team they can be in their final Big 12 season.

Each week during the season, we take stock of where the Sooners are as a team and which way individuals within the program are trending. Here’s an offseason look at the stock report.

Stock Up: Emmett Jones

This time last year, Emmett Jones was coaching receivers for Texas Tech. This year he’s arguably Oklahoma’s hottest recruiter.

He’s had nine commitments since he arrived in January. He’s been a revelation on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma, who went an entire season without a salaried actual wide receivers coach.

He recently brought the fire at Oklahoma’s media availability and let people know this is a different wide receiver room for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Stock Down: Marcus Major

Marcus Major makes this list primarily because his time in Norman could be dwindling. Oklahoma’s running back is as deep as it has been in years. Despite being the elder statesman of the room, it feels as if Major is still on the outside looking in for carries this season. That’s a tough place to be with two sophomores possibly ahead of him.

By all accounts, he’s had a nice offseason and the coaches are fond of him, but will he be able to stay healthy enough to get a significant workload? He’ll have a bit of an uphill climb for snaps should Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk remain healthy through the season.

Stock Up: Gentry Williams

At the recent Oklahoma media availability, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai name-dropped Gentry Williams. A talented four-star athlete out of Tulsa, Gentry Williams was the number one player in the state in high school before Chris McClellan of Florida unseated him.

Williams was still the highest-rated player Oklahoma signed in the 2022 recruiting class. He suffered a setback after collapsing in spring ball earlier, but appears to have put that behind him. It’s been full speed ahead for Williams this summer, and looks to have the inside track to start opposite Woodi Washington.

Stock Down: The Oklahoma tight end room

Joe Jon Finley’s best contribution as a coach came this summer when former 2025 five-star tight end Davon Mitchell reclassified to 2024 and committed to the Sooners.

Finley’s current tight-end room is going through some issues. Austin Stogner and former Texas A&M walk-on Blake Smith seem to be the lead guys. And perhaps the only guys.

Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn are easing their way back into action after missing all of the spring ball with injuries. Finley needs more from the tight end room this year to replace the production lost with the departure of Brayden Willis. They need their depth to step up, because Stogner can’t do it all himself.

Stock Up: The Defensive Line Room

If there is one group that had to improve this offseason, it was the defensive line.

Last year they were the smaller bunch recruited to play in Alex Grinch’s scheme. And it showed.

This year, they added much-needed girth at defensive tackle. The Sooners have five defensive linemen at or above 300 pounds. In 2022, they had just one.

They are starting to resemble the types of defensive lines that win championships. Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis will hope their play has improved, but from all accounts, it’s hard to find a group that bought in more than they did.

