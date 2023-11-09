After offseason reset, Oklahoma State's Xavier Benson 'reaping the benefits' of his work

STILLWATER — With Collin Oliver’s knack for big plays and Nick Martin racking up crazy tackle numbers for the Oklahoma State defense, Xavier Benson has been somewhat forgotten in the linebacker group.

Perhaps the fact that he’s not being talked about too much is a good thing, considering he drew some criticism at times during a rollercoaster season a year ago.

But now, the 6-foot-2, 224-pound super-senior has become a reliable piece of the Bryan Nardo defense at outside linebacker.

Benson had perhaps the best game of his career in the Cowboys’ 27-24 Bedlam victory last Saturday, finishing with seven tackles, three for loss, a sack and a forced fumble, which he recovered. For his efforts, he was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week.

And as the 15th-ranked Cowboys head on the road to face Central Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Benson’s newfound consistency has become vital to the defense.

More: Why Kasey Dunn's creativity is a hidden key to Oklahoma State football's offensive success

Oklahoma State's Xavier Benson (1) and Collin Oliver (30) celebrate a fumble recovery in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

“His resilience and continuing to be the same person, not allowing the outside noise to affect him,” said Martin, who grew up with Benson in Texarkana, Texas, though they are a few years apart in age. “I’m just super-proud of him with how he attacks every week, shows up every game consistent.

“I’ve known him most of my life, and he’s been that guy. It’s just super-cool to see him reaping the benefits of his sowing.”

Benson was recruited to Texas Tech out of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, redshirting in 2018, then making 10 starts in 2019.

He opted out of the 2020 season and enrolled at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, where he had a stellar 2021 season, finishing with 120 tackles.

That landed him on OSU’s recruiting radar. He signed with the Cowboys and stepped into a starting job immediately last season.

But he looked lost at times on the field. He was dealing with personal emotional struggles, which he shared in spring. His weight dipped to just above 200 pounds by the end of the year.

Yet since January, OSU coach Mike Gundy considers him one of the team’s most improved players.

More: Big 12 power rankings: Oklahoma State surges, OU football slips in Week 11 poll

OSU's Xavier Benson was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week after his Bedlam performance.

“He’s reckless with his body,” Gundy said. “Watch him play on video, and he’s running, he’s slamming himself into linemen and giving his body up. He’s playing well and he’s really evolved in his mental preparation and how he handles game situations. That’s where he’s made his biggest strides over the last 12 months.”

For the season, Benson has 42 tackles, but 22 of those have come in the last four games, along with 4.5 of his 6.5 tackles for loss and all of his 1.5 sacks.

The OSU defense has been hit with big plays early in games somewhat regularly in recent weeks, but it often responds the right way, and Benson’s attitude is a big part of that response. OU had plays go for gains of 64 and 49 yards on its first two possessions last Saturday, but only one play of more than 30 yards the rest of the game.

“It’s just so annoying in the sense that we know better,” Benson said of the early miscues. “Coach Nardo has us knowing the plan. We have everything set in stone. It’s just stupid when we come to the sideline, and we’re like, we just shot ourselves in the foot right there.

“As a defensive player — the dark side, if you wanna say — you only have one option: respond. It just pisses us off a little bit and we have to come back and respond every time.”

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at swright@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @ScottWrightOK. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

OSU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)

More: Which Big 12 school has best football/basketball coaching duo? Let's rank all 14 pairs

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why Xavier Benson is Oklahoma State football's most improved player