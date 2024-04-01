Offseason programs begin Tuesday for Falcons, Chargers, Commanders

Three NFL teams will begin their offseason programs this week.

The Falcons, Chargers and Commanders all open their offseason programs on Tuesday, the first three teams to get their offseason workouts started.

NFL offseason programs last nine weeks. Phase One consists of two weeks of activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of three weeks of on-field workouts including individual or group instruction and drills, “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, at walk-through pacing and with no live contact or offense vs. defense drills allowed. Phase Three consists of four weeks featuring a total of 10 days of organized team activities. Teams can do non-contact 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

Everything in the offseason program is voluntary except one mandatory minicamp during Phase Three of the offseason.

Teams with new head coaches are allowed to do an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, and those teams start their offseason programs earlier to make time for the veteran minicamp. For new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, that work starts today.