Offseason priorities checklist for Bills in 2023 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Judy Battista and Jim Trotter discuss the offseason priorities checklist for the Buffalo Bills in 2023.
Nick Sirianni said he had no regrets about his decision making before Kadarius Toney's key punt return in Super Bowl LVII.
The Vikings have re-signed one of their offensive linemen for the 2023 season. Tackle Blake Brandel was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the Vikings circumvented that process by re-signing him on Friday. Brandel made three starts in place of left tackle Christian Darrisaw while Darrisaw dealt with concussions during [more]
Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage. Payton, who [more]
Todd McShay's post-Super Bowl mock draft has the Chicago Bears trading down and landing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller says the Chicago Bears "won't get a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick"
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Tampering routinely happens, in two primary ways. First, teams talk to agents about impending free agents before the window for having such discussions opens. Second, teams talk to agents whose clients are under contract, but who are expected to be faced with a request to take a pay cut. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott falls [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Tiger Woods's apparent bid to prank playing partner Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon during the first round of the PGA Genesis Invitational has sparked some criticism of the 15-time major champion.Reaction on social media -- where Woods's return to tour-level golf for the first time since he missed the cut at the British Open in July sparked an outpouring of interest -- was mixed.
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
Howie Roseman on Thursday finally addressed Jalen Hurts' contract and how the Eagles hope to sign him as soon as possible. By Reuben Frank
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
During Wednesday's game at Northwestern, fans were heard chanting vulgar sayings toward Indiana's Miller Kopp.
Andrew Berry's talent acquisition hasn't been limited to the Browns' offseason. There's been a handful of in-season moves which have also stood out.
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.
Hamlin came under fire for the jacket from ex-NFL running back Adrian Peterson.
Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the two 150-mile qualifiers. But the real excitement belongs to Conor Daly and Zane Smith, who both made the race for the first time.
Woods lines up alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at The Riviera Country Club