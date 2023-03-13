Offseason primer: Linebackers

As free agency looms, let’s take a quick look at where things stand for the Jets at the linebacker position, which includes the Jets just recently taking care of one of their own.

Under contract for 2023

C.J. Mosley

The Jets restructured Mosley’s contract last season, essentially ensuring Mosley would be back for 2023. He carries the largest cap hit of any Jet for this season at almost $21.5 million, but he is also coming off leading the Jets in tackles and being named second-team All-Pro.

Quincy Williams

The Jets just re-signed Williams to a three-year deal worth $18 million with $9 million guaranteed. Williams was arguably the top in-house free agent on the Jets and so the team did well to make sure one of their top performers from 2022 — second in tackles to Mosley — was locked in and able to stay with his brother.

Hamseh Nasirildeen

Nasirildeen spent most of the season on the practice squad but was called up to the active roster late in the season. He appeared in six games for the Jets in 2022.

Chazz Surratt

Surratt appeared in one game for the Jets in 2022. He signed a reserve/future contract with the team after the season.

Free agents for 2023

Kwon Alexander

Alexander was a serviceable third linebacker for the Jets in 2022, totaling 69 tackles. He gave a good veteran presence for the team but he will likely be squeezed out with the team giving good money now to both Mosley and Quincy Williams. The team can eye the draft or another cheap veteran for their third linebacker spot, a spot they don’t use as much anyway with how much they are in nickel.

Marcell Harris

Harris was one of the top reserve linebackers for the Jets and made occasional appearances on defense before an ankle injury ended his season after Week 15.

Draft options

With the Jets re-signing Quincy Williams, the team may not dip much into free agency at the linebacker position, so we’ll touch on a couple of draft prospects that could be in the mix.

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson has the versatility and athleticism to move all over the field and give the Jets a rangy linebacker on the outside. Will he be available for the Jets in the second round? Starting to become unlikely but we won’t rule the name out quite yet.

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sanders was able to spread his wings at Arkansas and really show he can be a three-down player. He can play on the edge and off-ball. The Jets could line him up on the line and let him get after the quarterback while also dropping him into coverage if need be. He’s an intriguing prospect.

