Offseason Power Rankings: White Sox win winter, Cubs finish behind Cardinals

Offseason Power Ranking: Sox win winter, Cubs meh

That doesn’t mean the Cubs, White Sox and the rest of the teams in the two Central divisions won’t continue bargain hunting through what’s left of the free agents or via trade talks the next few weeks.

But as spring training camps open across Florida and Arizona, the offseason portion of that process is finally, mercifully over.

Who did the best this winter in filling roster needs, or at least avoiding big losses? Who made the kind of moves that make them the offseason champs and suggest the biggest on-paper improvements since last season?

For the top winter performances among all 30 teams, you probably have to look to the coasts to find the most aggressive teams, if not the biggest spenders, during a late-starting and lengthy hot stove period — with teams like the Padres, Mets and Dodgers vying for the Hot Stove League title.

But among the 10 teams in the Midwest — a group that sent seven teams to the playoffs in 2020 — at least one Chicago team earned league-wide contender marks. And a late flurry of activity elevated the quality of the winter for several more.

With that in mind, say hello to the team that once again can claim at least the regional title as offseason champs: the Chicago White Sox.

Whether that will be worth the digital ether it’s written on by October is the obviously more important question.

For now, here’s the final offseason rankings for the American League and National League Central divisions (previous rankings in parentheses):

