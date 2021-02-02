Offseason Power Rankings: Cubs rise, Nolan Arenado deal lifts Cards

Offseason Power Ranking: Cubs rise, Cards soar on Arenado deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A two-day blizzard that dumped nearly a foot of snow across the region over the weekend was nothing compared to the storm that hit baseball’s Midwest from the Rocky Mountains — the best third baseman in the game landing in St. Louis in a six-player trade that makes the Cardinals the clear favorite in a largely mediocre National League Central.

The Nolan Arenado deal was finalized Monday night — part of a flurry of trades across the baseball landscape in recent days as teams prepare for what looks like an on-time start to spring training in two weeks (after the players’ union rejected an MLB proposal to delay the season over COVID-19 concerns).

Even the Cubs started adding to their roster after months of salary dumps and wistful thoughts of a return to the days of champagne wishes and caviar dreams — but only after ownership loosened its vise grip on the budget and cleared a few bucks to sign an outfielder and a pitcher.

Whether it’s enough to help them defend their NL Central title in a division that suddenly appears to be reclaimed by the Cardinals is at least doubtful.

For now, it’s good enough to lift the Cubs from the bottom rung of the baseball’s Midwest offseason power rankings of the AL and NL Central Divisions — while the Cardinals knocked the White Sox from the top spot with the Arenado deal.

This weeks rankings (previous ranking in parentheses):

