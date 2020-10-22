Offseason Needs: Southwest Division

Now that the 2019-20 NBA season, the longest in league history, has come to an end it is time to start looking ahead to next year. While it remains unknown exactly when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, with January appearing to be the earliest possible starting point, the NBA Draft is less than month away (November 18) and free agency will come shortly thereafter. Of course that all depends on the collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the league and the NBPA, as those talks will set both the salary cap and luxury tax numbers for next season.

Uncertainty remains but that doesn’t prohibit us from taking a look at each team and an area that they’ll need to address during the offseason. Over the next three weeks each division will be discussed, with the Southwest being the focus of this installment. And boy has it already been an interesting offseason in this division. Houston has a new general manager in Rafael Stone, but he still has a decision to make regarding the team’s new head coach. And with the Rockets not having much room to make major changes to the roster, “microball” may be here for the foreseeable future.

New Orleans now has its new head coach, with Stan Van Gundy having been hired on Wednesday. He’ll look to mold a roster headlined by Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday into one capable of not only reaching the postseason but doing damage once there. Memphis’ young core is coming off of a season that exceeded the expectations of many, while San Antonio aims to build on the progress that some of its younger players made while in the bubble. Last but not least there’s Dallas, which has a budding superstar in Luka Doncic but Kristaps Porzingis is in the midst of recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

This sets up to be an interesting offseason for the Southwest Division, even more so that it has already been. Below is a quick look at each team, beginning with the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 Record: 43-32 (2nd; Southwest)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: 18, 31 (from Golden State)

Free Agents: Courtney Lee, J.J. Barea, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Trey Burke (unrestricted); Antonius Cleveland, Josh Reaves (restricted); Tim Hardaway Jr., Willie Cauley-Stein (player option)

Area to Address: 3-and-D wing

Rick Carlisle’s Mavericks were one of the NBA’s best offensive teams this past season, ranking first in offensive rating and third in points per game. While doing that isn’t easy, having a talent like the aforementioned Doncic running the show certainly helps. The key for Dallas now is to surround their point guard with talented options who can both help Luka continue to flourish and excel themselves.

Kristaps Porzingis has the potential to be that guy, as we saw for parts of this past season, but he recently underwent right knee surgery and it’s unknown when he’ll be back on the court. Tim Hardaway Jr. gave Dallas valuable perimeter scoring but he has a player option for next season, so it’s possible that he tests the open market now as opposed to waiting until 2021. With the expectation that Porzingis will not experience any lingering issues once cleared to return, adding a wing scorer who is also capable defensively should be the aim for Dallas this offseason.

It was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier this month that Dallas is not opposed to taking on large salaries in order to add a third star, with the franchise’s goal being to vault into NBA title contention immediately. The Mavericks’ two draft picks, 18th and 31st overall, could also be used in an attempt to fill this void. This draft doesn’t lack for wings, but given what the Mavericks are looking to accomplish and the presumed timeline finding an experienced player via trade or free agency may be the way to go.

Houston Rockets

2019-20 Record: 44-28 (1st)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: None

Free Agents: Tyson Chandler, Thabo Sefalosha, Bruno Caboclo, DeMarre Carroll, Jeff Green, Luc Mbah a Moute (unrestricted); Michael Frazier, William Howard (restricted); Austin Rivers (player option)

Area to Address: Interior depth

Under normal circumstances, losing the general manager and head coach responsible for a team’s unique style of play would result in major changes to the franchise’s approach. But that may not be the case in Houston, not only because of the decision to promote Rafael Stone to general manager but also due to the team’s lack of cap flexibility. The Rockets have been in a spot where the desire goal has long been to contend for titles, but the franchise has also done its best to avoid hitting the luxury tax.