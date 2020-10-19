Offseason Needs: Southeast Division

Now that the 2019-20 NBA season, the longest in league history, has come to an end it is time to start looking ahead to next year. While it remains unknown exactly when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, with January appearing to be the earliest possible starting point, the NBA Draft is less than a month away (November 18) and free agency will begin shortly thereafter. Of course that all depends on the collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the league and the NBPA, as those talks will set both the salary cap and luxury tax numbers for next season.

Uncertainty remains but that doesn’t prohibit us from taking a look at each team and an area that they’ll need to address during the offseason. Over the next three weeks each division will be discussed, with the Southeast being the focus of this installment. While many viewed Miami as a team that was building towards the 2021 offseason and its expected free agency bonanza, Jimmy Butler and company made the most of their time in the bubble and reached the NBA Finals. Orlando was also a playoff team, but lost Jonathan Isaac for this coming season due to a torn ACL.

Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington all missed out on the postseason, with the first two teams in the midst of rebuilding projects with young players while the Wizards will welcome back both John Wall and Bradley Beal after the two All-Stars missed time due to injury. Below is a look at each team, beginning with the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks

2019-20 Record: 20-47 (5th, Southeast)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: 6, 50 (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)

2020 Free Agents: Treveon Graham, Jeff Teague (unrestricted); DeAndre Bembry, Skal Labissiere, Damian Jones (restricted)

Area to address: Experienced wing contributor

With regard to the long-term future of the franchise, the most important item of business for the Hawks this offseason may be the contract of John Collins. Next season will be the last of his rookie deal, with Collins set to make a little more than $4.1 million. Should the two sides not come to an agreement on an extension ahead of the league’s deadline (this should be right before the start of the regular season), Collins would be a restricted free agent next offseason. He’s made it known that he wants to remain in Atlanta, and after posting averages of 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game in what was the best season of his NBA career to date an argument can be made that Collins deserves a new deal.

Assuming that this gets handled, the Hawks could use an experienced wing capable of helping Trae Young and company take the next step in their rebuild. Atlanta has some good young options, most notably Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish, but adding a productive vet to the mix at a good price point would be a good idea. Last season the Hawks ranked among the worst teams in both offensive (26th) and defensive (27th) rating, despite ranking fifth in the NBA in pace. Adding a more experienced hand who can bring both sides of the 3-and-D skill set to the table would help this team out. Clint Capela getting back to full strength will help when it comes to protecting the paint, as he averaged 1.8 blocks per game last season with the Rockets.

Charlotte Hornets

2019-20 Record: 23-42 (3rd, Southeast)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: 3, 32 (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando), 56 (from Boston)

2020 Free Agents: Bismack Biyombo, Willy Hernangomez (unrestricted); Dwayne Bacon, Ray Spalding (restricted); Nicolas Batum (player option)

Area to address: Interior depth

In recent years the Hornets have loaded up on wings in the draft, so there really isn’t much of a need to address there. Bacon will be a restricted free agent, and Batum has a player option worth a little over $27 million that he’s expected to pick up. Where Charlotte needs to make some additions is in the post, as Biyombo and Hernangomez will both be unrestricted free agents and Cody Zeller is entering the final year of his deal. The Hornets’ struggles on the defensive glass was a big reason why they were so bad defensively, with James Borrego’s team ranking dead last in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage and 24th in defensive rating.

The interior play is something that Charlotte will be able to address both in the draft and in free agency, beginning with the third overall pick. Could a player like Memphis’ James Wiseman appeal to Mitch Kupchak if he’s on the board at that point? And with there being a host of big men that are expected to hover around that late-first/early-second round portion of the draft, the Hornets may be able to grab a quality option with the 32nd overall pick as well.