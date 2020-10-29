Offseason Needs: Pacific Division

Now that the 2019-20 NBA season, the longest in league history, has come to an end it is time to start looking ahead to next year. While it remains unknown exactly when the 2020-21 campaign will begin, with January appearing to be the earliest possible starting point, the NBA Draft is less than month away (November 18) and free agency will come shortly thereafter. Of course that all depends on the collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the league and the NBPA, as those talks will set both the salary cap and luxury tax numbers for next season.

Uncertainty remains but that doesn’t prohibit us from taking a look at each team and an area that they’ll need to address during the offseason. Over the next three weeks each division has been discussed, with the Pacific being the focus of the final installment. The division is headlined by the reigning champion Lakers, who now begin the task of assembling a roster capable of holding onto the trophy. Their Staples Center co-habitants have a new head coach, as Tyronn Lue slides over one seat to replace Doc Rivers. And the Clippers are up against the clock, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can both opt out of their respective deals next offseason.

Playing without its three stars for much, if not all, of last season, Golden State will be right back in the mix next season. While the focus of many has been on the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — and rightfully so — how Bob Myers fills out the roster will determine the Warriors’ ceiling. Few teams left the bubble feeling better about their futures than Phoenix, which went undefeated in the seeding games and just missed out on the play-in games. As for Sacramento, sadly it feels like a remake of “Groundhog Day,” albeit with a new general manager in Monte McNair.

Without further ado let’s dive into the Pacific, beginning with the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

2019-20 Record: 15-50 (5th, Pacific)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: 2, 48 (from Dallas via Philadelphia), 51 (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

Free Agents: None (Damion Lee, Marquese Chriss, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Ky Bowman and Mychal Mulder all have deals that aren’t fully guaranteed for next season)

Area to address: More floor-spacers

As noted above the Warriors will welcome back the “Splash Brothers” and Green, joining up with Andrew Wiggins to form a quartet that should have Steve Kerr’s back among the West’s elite. But with Green and Wiggins not being particularly prolific perimeter shooters, as the former shot 27.9 percent from three last season and the latter slightly better at 33.9 percent, that could be an issue given the attention that Curry and Thompson will receive from opposing defenses. For that reason adding more players capable of helping to space the floor is something that Golden State should look to do this offseason.

And that doesn’t mean the player(s) in question has to be a wing. The Warriors can also look to find a big capable of both defending the paint and being an effective pick-and-pop threat out beyond the 3-point line. If course this is a need that many teams will look to address this offseason, so signing a free agent with limited cap space won’t be easy. But Golden State does have that second overall pick, which could serve an a “carrot” to dangle if the front office isn’t completely sold on any of the available draft prospects. James Wiseman represents a solid fit should the Warriors hang onto the pick given the need for interior depth, but he isn’t much of a perimeter shooter at this stage in his basketball career.

Regardless of what Bob Myers and company decide to do this much is certain: Golden State is in a much better position than any other team that has held a top-3 draft pick in quite some time.

Los Angeles Clippers

2019-20 Record: 49-23 (2nd)

2020 NBA Draft Picks: 57

Free Agents: Joakim Noah, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris, Patrick Patterson, Reggie Jackson (unrestricted); Johnathan Motley (restricted); JaMychal Green (player option)

Area to address: Post defense

More than a few pundits opined that the Clippers would leave the bubble with the title before the games began. But Doc Rivers’ team never seemed to establish the chemistry needed to navigate the unusual situation, with players missing time due to personal reasons early on. Add to that the fact that the Clippers only had their full rotation for a handful of the team’s pre-bubble games, and maybe we should have seen what was coming. L.A. blew a 3-1 series lead to Denver, and Game 7 wasn’t even over before the jokes began to fly in. Now Rivers is gone, having taken the 76ers job shortly after parting ways with the Clippers, and in his place is the aforementioned Lue.