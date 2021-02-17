With offseason nearly over, Mets circling back to free-agent pitchers

Taijuan Walker pitching with Blue Jays

In their search for pitching help, the still-active Mets are circling back to free agents whom they did not aggressively pursue earlier in the offseason, according to multiple league sources.

In some cases this is mere due diligence, but it’s worth a shot to see if prices have come down and the fit works better.

For much of the winter, the Mets showed little if any interest in Taijuan Walker and Trevor Rosenthal. They talked to Jake Odorizzi’s representatives, but considered themselves out on him after acquiring Carlos Carrasco.

All of that happened when the Mets had options that have since signed elsewhere, like James Paxton, Jake Arrieta and Rich Hill. And it also happened when the remaining free agents had more time to find a job.

Who knows -- perhaps a player seeking $12 million per year, as Odorizzi was, according to sources, might view his market differently with pitchers and catchers reporting. It’s always worth checking.

That’s what Sandy Alderson and his baseball operations department are up to these days, while also calling around on potential trades for pitchers and third basemen.