Offseason moves the Chicago Bulls should make but won’t make

The past few seasons have been rough for the Chicago Bulls. The team has consistently hung around the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, failing to make the playoffs in each of the past two years. And the year prior, they made the postseason but lost in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Heading into this summer, they have some big-time decisions to make. From DeMar DeRozan’s free agency to a potential Zach LaVine trade, the Bulls have a ton of room to reshape the course of the organization. The question is, will they make the moves the fanbase wants them to make?

The Locked On Bulls podcast recently took a look at some moves the Bulls probably should make this summer but definitely won’t.

Based on everything the Bulls have done over the past few seasons, Chicagoans should expect to get more of the same this summer.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire