‘Offseason Kings’ announced by Penn State after summer training camp

Penn State has recognized some of the top performers over the summer with their announcement on Wednesday. Their “Offseason Kings” highlight the Touchdown and Takeaway Kings from the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Two players are selected from each and recognized for their performance throughout the summer period.

On the offensive side of things, quarterback Drew Allar and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith were the “Touchdown Kings.”

Despite James Franklin not officially announcing who the starting quarterback will be for the 2023 season, Allar received the honor after being recognized by teammates and coaches for his play on the field and becoming a vocal leader in the locker room. The sophomore came into Penn State as a five-star recruit with built in hype surrounding that status.

Lambert-Smith is the top returning receiver from last year’s team and will have to play a much bigger role if the Nittany Lions want to achieve the goals they are after. According to reports out of camp, he has taken it upon himself to be a leader in the wide receiver room and on the field.

Camp Kings 👑 pic.twitter.com/8Y8y9mZV0P — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 23, 2023

The defensive players recognized as “Takeaway Kings” were cornerback Daequan Hardy and linebacker Tony Rojas.

Hardy is a redshirt senior who is expected to be the top nickelback corner this season. He had worse season number wise last year with 13 tackles and one interception than he had in 2021, when he recorded 15 tackles and two interceptions. Despite that, he is an experienced player who is rumored to potentially play a role in the return game on special teams as well.

Rojas has been one of the hottest names throughout the spring and summer. The true freshman has gained 30 pounds since enrolling in January and has found himself in the rotation of Manny Diaz’s defense for the upcoming season.

