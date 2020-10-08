In an offseason full of hyperbole, one Michigan football star isn't falling prey to the hype

Kwity Paye has heard and seen it all.

He’s been called a freak athlete and told he’s one half of a defensive-end combination that some have speculated could be the best in the country. Recently, a reputable website pegged him as a potential first-round pick. The avalanche of positive publicity has come from everywhere, as sports writers, NFL draft prognosticators and his own coaching staff have showered praise on one of Michigan football’s most accomplished defensive players.

Friends will occasionally clue Paye in on what’s being said about him, sending articles that could easily feed his ego.

But Paye wants none of it.

“Personally, I don’t like this because when people see all the hype and when people see other people talking good about them they get complacent and they wouldn’t work as hard as they usually would,” Paye said Thursday. “I just like to stay humble and continue doing what I have to do.”

By going that route, Paye is swimming against the stream of rhetoric drenched in hyperbole that spill out of his own program. His teammates, Josh Ross and Cam McGrone, said they believed they could be the top linebacker corps in the nation. Paye’s defensive coordinator, Don Brown, cooed about sophomore safety Dax Hill, wondering aloud if he may already be the best cover guy in the Big Ten. He also suggested both Paye and Aidan Hutchinson were as good as any pairing of edge defenders in college football.

“If there’s a better tandem,” Brown said, “I really don’t know or I really don’t want it because I like my guys.”

“It’s going to be scary once we get out there,” Hutchinson said two days later during the “In the Trenches” podcast while doubling down on Brown’s comments.

Paye was reluctant to add to the bluster, which seemed fitting for a player who arrived at Michigan as an unheralded member of the ballyhooed 2017 signing class.

Unlike many of his teammates, Paye wasn’t a hot-shot prospect in high school. He recalled Thursday that when he committed to Michigan as a three-star recruit from the football badlands of Rhode Island, people told him it was a mistake and that he’d never see the field. But Paye played as a freshman and worked his way into the rotation before becoming a full-time starter last season, when he contributed 50 tackles and 6.5 sacks — the most among the team’s defensive linemen.

Until the calendar page flipped to 2020, hype rarely preceded him. But now he’s routinely confronted with it. One national journalist said the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Paye may have the best raw physical talent of any player in the sport. Draft guru Mel Kiper has gushed about him, mentioning his tremendous upside. One NFL scouting service that supplies evaluations to franchises around the league classifies Paye as a potential Day 2 pick.

Not surprisingly, Paye’s future with Michigan remained unclear as the Big Ten initially pulled the plug on a fall season. During that period of uncertainty, agents and other outsiders tried to sell Paye on the idea of leaving the university to focus on his professional future.

Paye had other ideas. He wanted to graduate and yearned for one more shot at a championship, which remains within sight now that the season has been reinstated and is set to begin Oct. 24.

“Once I have my heart set on something, I like to see it through,” he said. “I am not really the type of person to take advice from other people. I am real stubborn.”

Yes, Paye marches to the beat of his drum and sings his own measured tune.

Others can serenade him with words of affirmation, but he’s not listening.

“We just try not to feed into the hype,” he said.

At Michigan, where he faces it on a regular basis, that’s easier said than done — even for a player who prefers to do his talking between the lines.

