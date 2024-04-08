Offseason holdout possible for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb amid extension wait

The Cowboys’ offseason program begins in one week, although all activities will be voluntary only. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could be taking advantage of that important qualifier.

As Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News speculates, a holdout from the fifth-year superstar is a very real possibility as he waits for a contract extension.

Lamb is due $17.99 million in 2024 under the fifth-year option picked up by the club in April of 2023. But coming off a campaign in which he set the Cowboys’ all-time single-season receptions and receiving yards records, led the league in catches, earned his third Pro Bowl bid, and was named a first-team All-Pro, Lamb’s salary represents an absolute bargain.

Lamb’s next contract is expected to reset the market at the wide receiver position, catapulting him above Tyreek Hill and the $30 million per year he makes in Miami.

Without that kind of money promised to him in writing, it’s hard to imagine Lamb showing up for meetings and strength and conditioning workouts. Live reps against a defense won’t start until May 24 (those are voluntary as well), and mandatory minicamp won’t kick off until June 4.

Gehlken also points out that Lamb traditionally gets together during the offseason with quarterback Dak Prescott and other Cowboys receivers for their own independent throwing sessions. Beyond that, Lamb could “hold in” once mandatory minicamp begins, attending sessions at the facility but sitting out of practices and other drills that might result in injury.

The Cowboys have said that getting Lamb signed to an extension is a priority, but the front office has several other pressing contracts to work out, too; namely, for Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Waiting- on any of them- only adds to the uncertainty that seems guaranteed to swirl around the Cowboys for the next 10 months.

The next move could be Lamb’s. And electing not to move at all may be the way he plays it come Monday.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire