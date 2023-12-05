Offseason work came quick for Stoops

Dec. 5—Just because the regular season is over doesn't mean the work is finished for Kentucky's football coaches.

In fact, it might even be the busiest time of the year for Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops & Co.

Stoops was briefly in Lexington Monday to present a check for $1.1 million from the Coaches for the Kids Foundation to the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital and meet with the media. Not long after, he was back on the recruiting trail.

Even when Stoops learned that his team had earned an invitation to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Sunday, he was busy eating dinner with a recruit.

"This part of it, yeah, it's pretty much 24/7," he said. "It does kill me once in a while, when guys I've known for 10 years and good friends of mine that are in town and I love them, they are dear friends — 'Hey, coach, you want to go do this?' Like, don't you understand? I'm busy 24/7 right now.

"Everybody thinks it stops right after the season; probably the busiest time of the season is between now and Dec. 20 when we get a little break before Christmas. Between now and Dec. 20, it's 24/7."

There's definitely a lot to juggle.

From recently staving off hiring attempts by Texas A&M and earning a season-saving win over Louisville in the Governor's Cup, to handling a litany of roster changes like outgoing transfers, meeting with current players and keeping an eye on possible NCAA portal pick-ups — all while preparing to face Clemson in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 — and it's no wonder Stoops doesn't have a lot of free time on his hands.

Add in the fact that, by all accounts, UK's regular season was a letdown, with the Wildcats finishing 7-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play after plenty of preseason hype. Though the victory over then-No. 9 Louisville certainly provided a morale boost, the campaign as a whole left Kentucky coaches, players and fans wanting more.

So, Stoops got to work.

Up first was meeting with the team's current players, finding out which ones want to stay, which ones want to head off to the NFL and which ones want to transfer.

"I came away from those meetings so encouraged because, as you know, the season gets challenging for everybody," he said. "It's demanding and it's challenging. I came away from those meetings just extremely encouraged with our players. A few of them want to come back and are making these decisions. They can make them — it's their story to tell whether they are going to the NFL or coming back and playing in the bowl game or not.

"I can tell you the response has been incredible. Our guys are excited about this bowl game, want to play in this bowl game. I think that we will be pretty darn close to 100% in this bowl game."

Among those that have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft are standout running back Ray Davis, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey and defensive back Andru Phillips — but Stoops left the door open for all three to still play in the bowl game, if they wish. Even reserve running back JuTahn McClain, who's already announced his decision to transfer, is sticking around for one more game.

Of course, not everybody will play in the Gator Bowl. And, certainly, others will announce their decisions to transfer in the coming weeks. By getting started early, though, Stoops is confident that the Cats will be in a good spot.

"I think that's the case and that doesn't mean everybody will be in that situation, but a lot of the portal is mutual," he said. "Like I said a week ago, if we didn't have anybody get in the portal, then we don't have enough scholarships. So, we have to rotate some in and some out — there's just no ifs, ands or buts.

"That is where it becomes tricky at hitting it perfectly at 85 (scholarships). This past year we weren't there. We might've played a year at 81 or 82. We have to manage that as precisely as we can."

So, for the next few weeks, the work continues.