Here are the new, offseason additions to the 2024 White Sox

Here are the new, offseason additions to the 2024 White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are a much different team, especially after the trade deadline selloff they executed last season when they traded Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, Jake Burger and Reynaldo Lopez.

Here are the new faces you'll see on the field for the White Sox from their depth chart.

Berroa, 23, made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Mariners. He pitched in 1.2 innings from two games, allowing zero runs in both appearances.

He entered the MLB minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins' farm system when he was 17 years old. He moved from the Mariners to the Giants systems between 2017-23. The White Sox acquired Berroa in a package from the Mariners for Gregory Santos.

Brebbia, 30, signed as a free agent with the White Sox in January 2024.

He played the last three seasons with the Giants, and the three before that with the Cardinals. He made 10 pitching starts last year in 40 appearances, finishing six games, too. Overall, he finished with a 3.99 ERA from 38.1 innings pitched. He struck out 47 batters and walked 14.

Soroka, 26, is a starting pitcher in the major leagues. Originally drafted in the first round of the 2015 MLB entry draft, he played last season with the Atlanta Braves.

There, he pitched in seven games (six starts) finishing with a 6.40 ERA from 32.1 innings pitched. He struck out 29 batters and walked 12.

Soroka has caught the injury bug several times in his career. He opened up the 2023 season with a hamstring injury before being shut down in September with a forearm injury. He didn't play either the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury, too.

Fedde, 31, signed with the White Sox as a free agent in December. He's been a starting pitcher in the major leagues for six seasons, playing all of them with the Nationals.

In 102 games (88 starts), he holds a career 5.81 ERA. From 454.1 total innings, he's struck out 352 batters and walked 191. He was initially drafted in the 2011 draft out of Las Vegas.

Flexen, 29, signed with the White Sox on New Year's Eve Eve as a free agent. He's been an MLB starter for six years, not counting his absence from the 2020 season.

He's a bit of a journeyman at this point in his career. He started with the Mets before signing with the Mariners as a free agent. Ironically, he was traded back to the Mets before they quickly released him three days later. Then he signed with the Rockies for the remainder of the 2023 season.

He holds a career 4.95 ERA from 487.2 innings pitched over his career.

Shuster, 25, made his MLB pitching debut last season, playing his first full season up in the majors with the Braves.

He started 11 games, finishing the season with a 5.85 ERA and a 4-3 record from 52.2 innings pitched. He struck out 30 batters and walked 20 of them last season. He played three seasons in the minors prior to being called up to the majors.

Hill, 34, signed with the White Sox as a free agent in December. He's pitched the last four seasons with the Padres and two before that with the Royals.

Predominantly a relief pitcher, last season Hill appeared in 48 games. He pitched 44.1 innings, finishing seven games. He struck out 26 batters and walked 14 of them.

Maldonado, 37, signed with the White Sox in January. Once a Gold Glove catcher in 2017, he's played 13 seasons in major league baseball.

He played six seasons with the Brewers before becoming a journeyman in baseball. He's played for the Angels, Astros, Royals, Cubs, and the Astros, again, for the past four seasons.

He's not a phenomenal player at the plate; but behind it, he's recorded 66 defensive runs saved as a catcher.

The White Sox acquired Stassi, 32, from the Braves via trade during the offseason. One day prior the Angels, who he's played for the past four seasons, traded him to the Braves.

He started his career with the Astros and played the first six seasons of his MLB career there. He helped the 2017 team win the World Series that season, though he only played 14 games in the majors that year.

Last season, Stassi played the most games he's ever played in a season, finishing with 102 games under his belt. He has a career batting average of .212 and .656 OPS.

Lopez, 28, is a Naperville native, having signed with the Sox this past offseason from the Royals.

Lopez was traded to the Braves during the MLB trade deadline in 2023. And this offseason, Lopez was a part of the Aaron Bummer traded from the Braves that yielded five players, including Lopez, to the White Sox. Shuster and Soroka were also a part of the trade.

Lopez will likely be the team's everyday second baseman. He holds a career .249 batting average and .630 OPS.

DeJong, 30, signed with the White Sox in November this offseason. He is an Illinois native, too, like Lopez. Although he wasn't born here, he attended Antioch High School and Illinois State University.

He will be the team's primary shortstop this season, succeeding the likes of Tim Anderson. He's played 729 career games and has one All-Star nod under his belt from his 2019 season with the Cardinals.

The White Sox acquired Fletcher, 26, in a trade with the Diamondbacks for Cristan Mesa this offseason.

He played his first major league season last year in Arizona. There, he played in 28 games, earning 102 plate appearances and batting .301 at the plate.

Fletcher is in the running to be the White Sox's everyday right fielder.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.