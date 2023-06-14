Offseason absences will give Packers salary cap help in 2024

The $700,000 workout bonus included in the contract of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn’t enough to get the two-time All-Pro to participate during the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, but there is a future financial beneift to Alexander’s absences.

While the Packers won’t get immediate help on the salary cap in 2023, the team will get a $700,000 credit in 2024, per Ken Ingalls, because Alexander failed to achieve the necessary attendance for collecting the workout bonus in his deal. The same goes for cornerback Rasul Douglas, who had a $300,000 workout bonus available, so the Packers should have a $1 million credit coming on the 2024 cap.

Alexander jokingly said he would have needed a $10 million bonus to show up for the entire offseason program. His four-year, $84 million deal will still pay him almost $14 million in 2023.

It’s worth noting that Alexander remained in Green Bay after the season and will remain in town until training camp. He said he likes to work at Lambeau Field when no one else is around so he can meditate in peace and run the stadium stairs for conditioning.

Both Alexander and Douglas reported for the mandatory minicamp this week and avoided any fines for missing. The three-day minicamp ends Thursday with a team-building activity away from the practice field.

Alexander’s contract has $700,000 workout bonuses available in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Alexander was one of three Packers players with workout bonuses of $700,000, joining David Bakhtiari and Kenny Clark, who both attended the offseason program.

