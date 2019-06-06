Officiating steals show during first half of Warriors-Raptors Game 3 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The NBA hoped the story of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals would be the on-court battle between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Unfortuately, a different kind of show broke out than the one Steph Curry put on during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.

A ref show.

The zebras struggled mightily during the first half, hitting a number of players on both sides with some questionable calls.

First, there was a missed goaltending call when Serge Ibaka clearly blocked DeMarcus Cousins' layup attempt after it hit the backboard.

This was so clearly a goaltending. Refs missed it pic.twitter.com/XOrdHzm311 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 6, 2019

Oof.

The poor whistles continued throughout the first half.

There was this charge call on Kawhi Leonard, which the NBA Referees account admitted should have been a block.

Q2 6:28 - During a fast break, defenders attempting to take a charge must be out of the restricted area. Green's left foot is still slightly inside the restricted area on this play, and a blocking foul should have been called. #RefWatchParty @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/YdyIvGlLjF — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 6, 2019

Then, Quinn Cook was called for an offensive foul for this.

This is a suboptimal foul call on Cook. pic.twitter.com/PCq0fVnTIv — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 6, 2019

But don't worry, the refs made up for it with this iffy charge call on Leonard.

Makeup calls make it worse pic.twitter.com/VD3vbCJT6H — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 6, 2019

Needless to say, the viewing public wasn't thrilled with the ref show.

Refs tonight are incompetent. Marc Davis being the lead ref in a Finals game is an absolute joke. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 6, 2019

Raps up 60-52 at the half. The refs suck all the way around, yes. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 6, 2019

These refs are bad.



Both sides.



But they are bad. pic.twitter.com/Tx5bAggAON







— The 4-Point Play Podcast (@The_4PointPlay) June 6, 2019

In Klay Thompson's absence the refs are not stepping up. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 6, 2019

Refs handing out offensive fouls pic.twitter.com/Tg3K9EyBX7 — The Rush (@therushyahoo) June 6, 2019

Hopefully, the whistles calm down in the second half.