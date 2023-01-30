The officiating in the AFC Championship had NFL fans calling the game rigged for the Chiefs
Heading into the AFC Championship Game, plenty of Chiefs fans were melting down over the Super Bowl officiating assignment — a game they hadn’t even reached yet. Well, if the NFL was operating under some anti-Chiefs bias, they sure hid it well in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
In the second half, especially, the Bengals sideline was in a state of disbelief when the Chiefs were given a mulligan on a third-down play because an official tried to stop play before the snap. On that do-over third down, the Chiefs ended up getting the first down by virtue of a penalty.
While the whole sequence didn’t make much of a difference as the Chiefs punted, it represented a trend of strange calls going against the Bengals all half.
Related:
Watch: Frank Clark takes extra steps before fourth-quarter late hit of Joe Burrow
Did officials give Kansas City a fourth-quarter do-over in AFC championship game?
CBS' Gene Steratore didn't like pass-interference call on Mike Hilton in AFC championship
Bengals-Chiefs referee Ron Torbert officiated Cincinnati's Super Bowl 56 loss
Chiefs get a do over on 3rd down because the ref stopped the play, why did he stop it? pic.twitter.com/Xvt129Nscj
— Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 30, 2023
"Gene, sort this out." pic.twitter.com/WpIRNoM9ao
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2023
There was also a weak pass interference call against Mike Hilton that extended a Chiefs drive.
Agree with the Pass Interference call on Mike Hilton? pic.twitter.com/dyo5uF3PXw
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2023
The Chiefs didn’t even need to score off of any of these calls to have fans furious. The officiating left a lot to be desired.
This was how Twitter reacted:
Bengals fans watching the Refs rig the game for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/RkcbF3b5xy
— RB (@rbhockey6) January 30, 2023
Bengals fans watching the Refs rig the game for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/RkcbF3b5xy
— RB (@rbhockey6) January 30, 2023
nah bro chiefs are paying these refs💀
— timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 30, 2023
If I was Zac Taylor I'd throw my head set at the ref.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2023
Don’t like that call. AT ALL! These REFS 👀👀
— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 30, 2023
The refs to the chiefs anytime they get stopped #KCvsCIN #NFL pic.twitter.com/XTXeWSkTbM
— SportBallBoyz (@SportBallBoyz) January 30, 2023
... the Chiefs are getting a do-over because the refs are incompetent?
— David Helman (@davidhelman_) January 30, 2023
... the Chiefs are getting a do-over because the refs are incompetent?
— David Helman (@davidhelman_) January 30, 2023
RIGGED
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL fans call AFC Championship game rigged for Kansas City Chiefs