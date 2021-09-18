Officials for Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game are announced
Tennessee (1-1) is hosting Tennessee Tech (0-2) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.
Ahead of the Week 3 contest, game officials have been announced.
Officials for the Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game
Referee:
Olson, Kyle
Umpire:
Self, Tripp
Linesman:
Green, Chad
Line Judge:
Zimmerman, Greg
Back Judge:
Kovach, Brian
Field Judge:
Britton, Andy
Side Judge:
Clark, Cedric
Center Judge:
Austin, Bruce
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt