Officials for Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game are announced

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (1-1) is hosting Tennessee Tech (0-2) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the in-state matchup.

Ahead of the Week 3 contest, game officials have been announced.

Officials for the Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game

Referee:

Olson, Kyle

Umpire:

Self, Tripp

Linesman:

Green, Chad

Line Judge:

Zimmerman, Greg

Back Judge:

Kovach, Brian

Field Judge:

Britton, Andy

Side Judge:

Clark, Cedric

Center Judge:

Austin, Bruce

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

