Officials for Tennessee-South Carolina game are announced
Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.
Ahead of the Week 6 contest, game officials have been announced.
Officials for the Tennessee-South Carolina game
Referee:
Carter, James
Umpire:
Pulley, Russ
Linesman:
Tubbs, Ronald
Line Judge:
Lorance, Chad
Back Judge:
Hill, Dax
Field Judge:
Brown, Jay
Side Judge:
Fucik, Glen
Center Judge:
Boitmann, Kevin
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt