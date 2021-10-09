Officials for Tennessee-South Carolina game are announced

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Ahead of the Week 6 contest, game officials have been announced.

Officials for the Tennessee-South Carolina game

Referee:

Carter, James

Umpire:

Pulley, Russ

Linesman:

Tubbs, Ronald

Line Judge:

Lorance, Chad

Back Judge:

Hill, Dax

Field Judge:

Brown, Jay

Side Judge:

Fucik, Glen

Center Judge:

Boitmann, Kevin

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

