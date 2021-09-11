Officials for Tennessee-Pittsburgh game are announced

Dan Harralson
Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday in the Johnny Majors Classic.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, game officials were announced.

Officials for the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game

  • Referee: Mullins, Stuaart

  • Umpire: Eckl, Jim

  • Linesman: Ford, Josiah

  • Line Judge: Lewis, Kirk

  • Back Judge: Griffith, Michael

  • Field Judge: Rundall, Wayne

  • Side Judge: Shears, Jeffrey

  • Center Judge: Baden, Jon

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

