Officials for Tennessee-Pittsburgh game are announced
Tennessee (1-0) will host Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday in the Johnny Majors Classic.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, game officials were announced.
Officials for the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game
Referee: Mullins, Stuaart
Umpire: Eckl, Jim
Linesman: Ford, Josiah
Line Judge: Lewis, Kirk
Back Judge: Griffith, Michael
Field Judge: Rundall, Wayne
Side Judge: Shears, Jeffrey
Center Judge: Baden, Jon
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt