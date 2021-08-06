Officials still searching for venomous West African banded cobra on the loose in a Dallas suburb

Police and wildlife experts in Texas remain on the lookout for a venomous West African banded cobra that disappeared from a Grand Prairie home earlier this week.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a resident called Grand Prairie Animal Services and said his cobra was not in his enclosure for over an hour, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department. As of Friday morning, the cobra is still on the loose, the police department told USA TODAY.

It isn't illegal for homeowners to own a venomous snake if they have a permit from the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. However, the city does not allow wild animals that are "not of a common domestic species" and pose a threat to humans.

A private reptile removal expert assisted animal services and the owner in the search for the animal, but could not find the animal by the end of the night. Now, authorities are asking for local residents to be careful if they see anything that may be the cobra, to call 911 and to not approach or attempt to pick up the snake.

While the snake may be on the loose, its owner, Tre Mat, told CBS DFW he believes his pet is dead and the public shouldn't have to worry.

Despite Mat's belief, the police department has alerted local hospitals about the missing snake so they can be prepared to treat anyone if they are bitten. The department is also looking into if any violations were broken by Mat owning the cobra, as Texas Parks and Wildlife told CBS 17 Mat could face misdemeanor charges for “recklessly, intentionally, or negligently” allowing the cobra to escape.

“I wanted my community to feel safe. And yeah, it’s required. I’m required as a permitted citizen to call my community if somethings, a mishap,” Mat told CBS DFW.

Native to the West African savannas, the West African banded cobra can grow up to 7 feet long. Part of the Naja genus of cobras, their bite can be fatal if not treated immediately, according to National Geographic.

