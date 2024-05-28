Officials prepare for US Women’s Open in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Major preparations are currently underway ahead of the US Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club.

The US Women’s Open, presented by Ally, is bringing in women golfers from all over the globe to compete for a purse totaling $12 million. Tickets for this national event are nearly sold out.

With the influx of visitors for this competition, many roads are either blocked or shut down. A big one being route 23/Holland Pike which will be closed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Sunday, June 2.

This has been the main focus for Manheim Township Police.

Sgt. Barry Waltz says that this is a week-long event for them, with help from Pennsylvania State Police and East Lampeter officers. SGT. Waltz says local drivers should not worry; the detours won’t be confusing, they already have them in line, and haven’t had any issues yet.

While this event is big for golf fans, it is also a big one for law enforcement.

“It requires everyone to work overtime,” Sgt. Waltz said. “I mean we have tons of shifts that are being covered all throughout the week starting the Saturday before through Sunday anywhere from traffic to security posts.”

Sgt. Waltz added that the Manheim Township Police has lots of help coming in and there is no shortage of man power. Even the FBI is offering to help!

