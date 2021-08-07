Officials nationwide pay respects at memorial service for Deputy Phillip Campas

Aug. 7—The front of Mechanics Bank Arena teemed with law enforcement officers clad in various colored uniforms. Badges inscribed with different law enforcement agencies from all over the country shone in the afternoon sun Friday as thousands gathered to honor fallen Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas in a memorial service.

More than 100 cars from law enforcement agencies around California blocked passage along Truxtun Avenue to the Kern County Superior Court. The Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department unfurled a more than 50-foot-long American flag in front of Beale Memorial Library.

The nonprofit organization Kern County Mounted Posse brought two horses, Fletch and Rodeo, to represent their support for Campas, slain in a mass shooting on July 25. The deputy was in the process of joining the organization, said Darren Hobson, the captain of the Kern County Mounted Posse.

"I'm glad to be here," Hobson said. "Kern County always shows their support for officers, and this (memorial service) is a perfect example."

Inside, the ceremony began with an official calling guests to attention. A staccato drumbeat punctuated the pregnant silence. All officers stood and saluted the American flag-draped casket making its way to the front of the stage. Approximately 50 people marched in two single-file lines, escorting Campas to the front.

Derek Navarro said his brother was part of the service and came to honor the victim. Navarro hopes this event opens his eyes to the sacrifices law enforcement makes daily.

"It's really nice to see a community coming together," Navarro said. "(Law enforcement are) doing a thankless job."

Dick Taylor commenced the ceremony by thanking several representatives in the audience for their presence: Judy McCarthy and Perry Finzel, representing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. David Valadao, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Baker, State Sen. Shannon Grove, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and many others.

Deacon Francis Moore led prayers and asked God to heal their sorrows over the tragic loss.

Taylor once again took the stage to deliver the eulogy; Taylor knew Campas' father Jesse Campas because they served in the Marine Corps together. They were friends for decades, and Taylor hired Phillip Campas in his tire shop; soon, he became Taylor's greatest employee.

"He did everything with gusto and with the utmost effort," Taylor said. "What a legendary, giant of a man Phillip Campas was and is."

Taylor said the most agonizing part stemmed from seeing the pain across the faces of Campas' wife, children and family members when they learned he died.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood urged members to move forward from this tragedy. Youngblood said the deputy was No. 1 in his academy. That school closed for two weeks because everyone was unsettled and mourned Campas, Youngblood added.

"He had such an impact on everyone in that organization," the sheriff said. "I can't tell you how much and what the impact was — it was just bigger than that."

Attendee Kelly Mayfield, from the Fresno County District Attorney's office, was the prior deputy sheriff of Fresno County. He said the memorial service reminds him of other friends he lost in the line of duty.

"With the brotherhood of law enforcement ... it's a small piece of your soul that is gone when you hear about another fallen officer or deputy doing their job to protect the citizens that don't even know who you are," Mayfield said.

Mayfield added this service enables many to openly grieve and process the trauma.

"At that time that the incident happened in Wasco, you can't show the emotions that I'm showing today," Mayfield said. "You have to be 100 percent on your game to make sure that there's not anybody else that's going to get hurt. This gives us the opportunity to reflect."

The next speaker, Sgt. Christian Melero, a SWAT team leader, said he thought of Campas as a younger brother. He enthralled the audience with a humorous story about Campas and spoke about their similar stubborn mindset.

Melero touched on Campas' selflessness and called up the SWAT team onto the stage. Melero read Campas' last message to him.

"It's very important to have people who challenge you," Melero said of Campas' message as he teared up over the words. "Consider them a privilege in your life."

Another speaker, Marine Corps Reserve Staff Sergeant and KCSO Deputy Sheriff Julio Garcia, knew Campas since 2015 from their work in the Devil Pups organization. They have worked together every day for the past seven months. He left his training when he heard about Campas' death.

"I learned a lot from him," Garcia said. "He did everything 100 percent, 110 percent. He had no stop button."

Kent Sakamoto, a family friend of Campas for 20 years, played football with Campas in high school. Sakamoto lamented he never got to inform Campas of how much he admired him.

Seth Caridi met the deputy at Camp Pendleton and they served together in the Marine Corps. Caridi informed the audience that Campas taught him how to be a better Marine and a better man; only his father influenced him more than the deputy, Caridi said.

Campas' cousin Ralph Lamas mentioned how they bonded during family gatherings and both dreamed of entering law enforcement.

"He was a warrior but at the same time (had) the biggest heart," Lamas said.

Juan Trevino said he trained Campas and they grew close as brothers. Trevino paused in his speech, full of tears. He regretted not telling Campas how much he loved him.

After the speakers, a slideshow began to play, highlighting Campas' greatest memories. Pictures and videos of the deputy laughing with his wife and children flashed across the screen. Country singer Drew Harness softly strummed his guitar and smoothly crooned "you should be here."

Audience members wept as the presentation ended, and a heavy silence enveloped the cavernous space.

The end of watch proclamation played for the audience.

"This is the final call for Deputy Phillip Campas, Alpha 20," the audio played. "He gave up himself while serving his community with courage and valor."

Bagpipes and a staccato drumbeat began to filter out from the corner, signaling the end of the service. Trevino read a letter from wife Christina Campas that thanked Kern County for its massive support.

"I take solace in knowing his memory will live on in all of us," Christina Campas had written.

Moore took the stage again to lead the audience in prayer. After, Campas' casket was escorted from the arena. Officers stood and saluted as others marched the casket out.

Members from the Brotherhood for Fallen also arrived from every corner of the nation to honor Campas. Officers within the nonprofit volunteer their time to provide comfort to fallen officers' families.

New York Police Department Sgt. Adlai Pinney flew in from New York City to pay his respects; he sent his condolences to Campas' family and the residents of Bakersfield.

"It's the very least we could do," Pinney said. "It's a heavy price for this officer to pay."

Bakersfield resident and attendee Amanda Thomas arrived at the memorial service because her brother is a police officer. She understands firsthand the sacrifices law enforcement agencies make and wanted to demonstrate her solidarity.

"It's a time to mourn ... for people that risk their lives every day," Thomas said. "It's just really a time to also celebrate someone's life. He is a true hero that risked his life to try to save others."

Claudia Sanchez is the second cousin of Phillip Campas and was amazed at the massive support the community has bestowed upon her family.

"This is a tough, very tough loss to (the family)," Sanchez said. "He was open to being around everyone with his great smile."

Campas served as a father figure for Marcus Jimenez, who came with the Kern County Young Marines. Jimenez first met Campas through the Devil Pups program and a Marine Corps Recruit Camp. Campas taught him the danger of taking drugs.

"He would rather help you than himself," Jimenez said. "Just the way (law enforcement agencies) come together just for one person, it's really outstanding. He deserves it."

A procession to the Bakersfield National Cemetery for Campas took place immediately after the memorial service.