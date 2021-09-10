Officials miss penalty on Bucs for removing helmet, might have cost Cowboys points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David was upset that he didn't catch a third-down interception that was thrown right at him. He took his helmet off and slammed it to the ground.

A big problem: That's a penalty in the NFL.

However, the officials somehow missed the infraction, which happened in plain sight.

This is from Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL rulebook, which addresses unsportsmanlike conduct: "Removal of his helmet by a player in the field of play or the end zone during a celebration or demonstration, or during a confrontation with a game official or any other player."

Instead of kicking a field goal, the Cowboys would have had a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line had the penalty on David been called. Perhaps they wouldn't have scored a touchdown, but it would have been an important opportunity in a high-scoring half. The Cowboys made the field goal to take a 16-14 lead, then the Buccaneers answered right back with a touchdown. It was a huge missed call if you're Dallas.

Maybe the officials were too busy worrying about taunting penalties to notice.