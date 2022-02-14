Officials miss blatant facemask penalty on big Tee Higgins TD vs. Jalen Ramsey

The second half of the Super Bowl started with a bang.

On the first play from scrimmage, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked to receiver Tee Higgins down the left sideline. He found him. Higgins beat Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on deep route and cruised into the end zone for 75-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 17-13 lead.

It was a stunning play against one of the game's elite cover corners who'd already given up a big catch to Ja'Marr Chase in the first half. It was also the longest touchdown Ramsey's allowed in his career. In this case, it turns out Higgins got away with one.

This is not allowed

Ramsey immediately protested to officials after the touchdown. A replay angle shows why. Before the ball arrived, Higgins grabbed a handful of Ramsey's facemask and jerked his head to the side. Ramsey, who was in tight coverage before the grab, fell to the turf before Higgins hauled in the pass and ran into the end zone untouched.

Tee Higgins definitely got away with one. Grabbed Ramsey's facemask. pic.twitter.com/yg4yFxd9VY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2022

It was as obvious as penalties get in the NFL. And officials missed it on a game-changing play in the Super Bowl. To make matters worse for Los Angeles, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception on the first play of the Rams' ensuing possession. The Bengals converted it into an Evan McPherson field goal to take extend their lead to 20-13.