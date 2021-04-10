Officials looking for motive in deadly South Carolina shooting
Former NFL player Phillip Adams’ family has given permission for Adams’ brain to be tested for CTE.
Former NFL player Phillip Adams’ family has given permission for Adams’ brain to be tested for CTE.
Brian Kelly said Saturday he's giving the 14 early enrollee freshmen more reps than they might've earned so they get as much out of their extra spring as possible. • Blake Fisher is with the first-team line once again at left tackle in the first clip. Rocco Spindler, Zeke Correll, Andrew Kristofic and Josh Lugg are the other linemen.
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor "Turbo" Gabriel has finally called it a career.
Raiders Nation waited nearly a month for the Raiders to do something - anything - in terms of adding a defensive back. That wait ended on Friday when the team brought back former top pick Karl Joseph after a year away in Cleveland. The question with ...
Rep. John Garamendi on Biden's $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill
Coincidentally or not, some red states that went blue in 2020 are looking to change their voting laws. Georgia has done it, and Arizona is now possibly doing the same. In Georgia, the NFL had little to say or to do about the new law that widely has been criticized as an effort to suppress the [more]
Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.
ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.
A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal. Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.
Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).
Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.
“It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.
Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top wide receivers — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.
MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo added 18 points but limped off the court, favoring his right knee, after a dunk late in the fourth quarter. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo, acquired in a trade with Houston on March 25, will be evaluated Friday.
Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.
The Chiefs players immediately accepted Marquez's offer to go toe-to-toe. On a court. Not in a ring or on a field.
It's been 25 years since the last U.S. Olympic gold medalist in the women's 100m. Sha'Carri Richardson looks like the sprinter who can end that drought.
See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping thinks extreme consequences could stem from kneeing a grounded opponent.