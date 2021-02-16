Officials issue lug-nut penalties to Nos. 2 and 23 teams after Daytona prelims

Competition officials penalized two NASCAR Cup Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut infractions that occurred after Daytona 500 preliminary events last week at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford (driver Brad Keselowski) and the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (Bubba Wallace) were each found with one lug nut not safely secured in post-race checks. The Penske team’s violation of the NASCAR Rule Book’s Section 10.9.10.4 (Tires and wheels) was discovered after the Busch Clash exhibition on Feb. 9; the 23XI infraction occurred after the second Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying race last Thursday.

As a result, officials assessed a $10,000 fine each to crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins (No. 2 Ford) and Michael Wheeler (No. 23 Toyota).

NASCAR officials also announced a behavioral penalty for Michael Leoncini, who is listed on the Daytona event rosters as a hauler driver for GMS Racing’s No. 26 Chevrolet team in the Camping World Truck Series. Leoncini, 61, has been suspended indefinitely under Section 12.8.1.e of the NASCAR Rule Book, which details member actions such as discrimination or criminal charges/convictions that could result in suspension.