Officials hand Tom Brady's Buccaneers 3 points on rare PI penalty on Hail Mary

You never see pass interference called on a Hail Mary. You need to practically mug someone to get called.

Or, you can be the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the first half on Sunday.

Vikings fans were already angry about a pass interference call on Jeff Gladney that led to a touchdown late in the second quarter. Then came another PI call on a Hail Mary by Tom Brady. Not only is that an unusual call, it didn’t seem like the Vikings did much to earn it.

Brady threw deep to Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski was jostled a bit but nothing that seemed egregious. It was a surprise to see the flag come down.

Pass interference on a Hail Mary...



That second quarter was about as rigged as I’ve ever seen against the #Vikings

(And I’m a Packers fan) pic.twitter.com/WvYUWj8yJK — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) December 13, 2020

Technically that could be seen as PI. There was contact. But you just never see it called in that situation. The Buccaneers had an untimed down and kicked a field goal to end the half.

Vikings fans were not happy to be down 17-6 at the half. They had good reason, as least on the final penalty call.