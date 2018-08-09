Officials given new instructions on how to announce helmet rule penalties

Officials will err on the side of calling helmet penalties during the preseason, but they also will use different language than they did in the Hall of Fame Game when announcing those penalties.

“This preseason, we’ve got to clean up the verbiage,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president for football operations, told Jarrett Bell of USA Today, “and they must be clear about what they see.”

Officials were notified that they will call violations as “personal foul, lowering the helmet to initiate contact, number [of player’s jersey], 15-yard penalty, first down.” During last week’s game between the Bears and Ravens, referee Walt Coleman announced “unnecessary roughness of a defenseless player.”

“Saying ‘use of helmet,’ is too vague,” Vincent said.