Officials explanation: Raiders RG Gabe Jackson ejected for stepping on opponent

With 4:18 left in the third quarter of the Raiders game against the Buccaneers, the Raiders scored on a one-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. It would bring the Raiders to within one score in the game, down 24-17. But after the touchdown, there was a scuffle and Gabe Jackson was ejected.

The moment left a lot of people wondering what happened. It didn’t appear as if Jackson had done anything out of the ordinary, certainly nothing to deserve ejection. Jon Gruden was wondering as well. Both at the time and afterward. The explanation would have to wait until the official pool report.

Here you go, regarding Gabe Jackson’s ejection: pic.twitter.com/jKUNXUfMPS — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 25, 2020





“On the play after the touchdown, the down judge throws a flag for number 66 stepping on an opponent, right on his shoulder, while he was on the ground,” said official Scott Novak.

The only video out there that I’ve seen that shows how it went down, shows Gabe Jackson come over to break up some pushing and shoving between Denzelle Good and Ndamukong Suh, and it looks as if Jackson gets upset at something Suh did or said and retaliates by stepping on his shoulder.

Here’s what happened on the Waller TD and the Gabe Jackson ejection – bottom left. Looks like Jackson stepped on Suh. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/zq4OaUDOlo — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) October 25, 2020



