Officials eject car chiefs for No. 20, No. 37 teams after Pocono woes in inspection
LONG POND, Pa. — The No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Chris Buescher and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Erik Jones failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday at Pocono Raceway, and the car chief for each team has been ejected.
Since cars will be impounded after Busch Pole Qualifying, the pre-qualifying inspection also serves as pre-race inspection for Sunday’s Pocono 400 (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
As a result of the inspection failures, both teams will be docked 15 minutes of practice time at next weekend’s event at Michigan International Speedway, and a crew member for each team is ejected for the remainder of the race weekend. The car chiefs for each team: Jason Overstreet (No. 20) and Doug Powers (No. 37) were the crew members ejected, according to a NASCAR spokesperson.
Jones comes into Pocono ranked 17th in the standings and is coming off a 40th-place finish at Charlotte. He had two top-six finishes before that in 2019. Buescher is 22nd in the standings and a winner at Pocono in 2016. He comes into Sunday’s race with two straight top-10 finishes on the season including a sixth-place result at Charlotte.