Officials disallow qualifying speeds of both RCR entries at Michigan

NASCAR officials threw out the qualifying speeds of both Richard Childress Racing entries Friday after the two cars were found with unapproved alternators at Michigan International Speedway.

The No. 3 Chevrolet of Austin Dillon had qualified seventh and teammate Daniel Hemric’s No. 8 Chevy was 11th in Busch Pole Qualifying for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). But officials disallowed both qualifying speeds after an inspection revealed the alternator infraction.

In addition, each crew chief will be fined $25,000 and 10 points will be deducted from the driver and owner standings for each team.

The L1-level violations mean the two Richard Childress Racing cars will make up the back row of the 38-car field.

Dillon posted the fastest speed in first practice at the 2-mile Michigan track. Hemric was fifth on the speed chart for the opening session.