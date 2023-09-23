Officials cost Alabama TD opportunity vs. Ole Miss after failing to communicate proper down

Miscommunication between officials and Alabama caused some confusion on the part of the Crimson Tide — potentially costing the team yet another opportunity to score a touchdown vs. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The issue arose on the Crimson Tide's first offensive drive out of halftime when officials incorrectly placed the down marker with Alabama nearing the goal line. Nick Saban and Co. thought they had a first down following a 1-yard run by Jalen Milroe at the Ole Miss 11, down to the 10-yard line.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama-Ole Miss live score, updates, highlights

As communicated by rules expert Gene Steratore on the CBS broadcast, officials never communicated to the Crimson Tide what down it was, with Alabama thinking it had gained first down on the sneak by Milroe.

"When it was second down at the 16, the 5-yard gain from Alabama, at the 11-yard line was really a first down,” Steratore said on CBS. “The down-box indicators moving near that stakes showing third (down), it was actually first. And that is what upset Coach Saban naturally, because he thought he had third-and-inches when he ran the quarterback sneak, and it was really a first down and 10 from the 11 when they ran the sneak. So they missed that down there as far as the communication as to what down that was.”

As such, Milroe's QB sneak on what was presumed to be second-and-inches inside the 10-yard line was actually third-and-five. Had Alabama been aware of the down, it would clearly have chosen another play, effectively costing the Crimson Tide a play (and a touchdown opportunity).

Nick Saban was understandably angry at the lack of communication on the part of the officials, but ended up settling for the third Will Reichard field goal of the game to give his team a 9-7 lead in the third quarter.

Alabama made up for it on the ensuing drive, turning an interception from Terrion Arnold into a 33-yard touchdown connection between Jalen Milroe and Jalen Hale.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Officials cost Alabama TD opportunity vs. Ole Miss