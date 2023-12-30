Officials botch offside calls, cost Ole Miss early touchdown in Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

It didn’t take long — only about eight minutes — for some sort of controversy to be generated in No. 11 Ole Miss’ matchup against Penn State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Officials appeared to mishandle an offside call before outright missing one on back-to-back plays, depriving the Rebels of a touchdown and, at the very least, preventing their possession from continuing.

On a third-and-16 from the Penn State 24-yard line, Ole Miss got Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover to jump offside before the ball was snapped. From there, Jaxon Dart threw a 24-yard touchdown to Caden Prieskorn over a pair of Penn State defensive backs. The play, however, didn’t stand, as it had been blown dead because of the penalty.

Penn State was offsides.



It was a free play and the officials blew it dead.



Ole Miss scored a touchdown, which was wiped off.



Rules official Matt Austin on ESPN: “They should have let this play continue (not blown the whistle.) pic.twitter.com/gnQ03nJBFh — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 30, 2023

Dart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (who noted members of the Pac-12 officiating crew were part of the infamous "Bush Push" game) were both shown on camera arguing with officials over the call. ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin agreed with them, believing it should have been a live ball.

“I think they should have let this go,” Austin said.

On the following play, a third-and-11 from the Penn State 19, it appeared as though Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King crossed the line of scrimmage before the snap — but no flag was thrown, and Dart ended up throwing the ball away, perhaps believing an offside would be called. Ole Miss center Caleb Warren was telling officials after the play that King had made contact with his facemask.

Ole Miss wanted an offsides foul here. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/YElJAsXwF0 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 30, 2023

The Rebels ultimately had to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Caden Davis to tie the score at 3-3 with 7:16 remaining in the first quarter, a potentially costly four-point swing for Ole Miss. The Rebels scored on their ensuing drive to take a 10-3 lead after the first quarter.

