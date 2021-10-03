Officials’ blown call costs Panthers as Cowboys take 13-7 lead

The Panthers thought they recovered a Dalton Schultz fumble on the second play of the Cowboys’ third possession. Sean Chandler knocked the ball loose from the tight end, and Brian Burns recovered for the Panthers at the Dallas 37.

But replay overturned it, with Schultz’s knee obviously down after a 12-yard gain before the ball came out.

Two plays later, though, Schultz did fumble. Jeremy Chinn was credited with the tackle, and it was clear on replay that the ball was out before Schultz was down with the Panthers clearly recovering. For some reason, though, officials ruled Schultz’s forward progress stopped. It wasn’t, and Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino said officials erred.

Forward progress is not reviewable.

It allowed the Cowboys to keep the ball and Dak Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for an 18-yard touchdown later in the drive.

The Panthers did have the 2-point conversion replay review go their way. After an illegal participation penalty on Carolina, Dallas opted to go for 2 from the 1-yard line. Prescott completed a pass to Schultz and officials ruled he crossed the plane before being tackled.

Replay correctly overturned a close play, denying the Cowboys the 2 points. So, Dallas leads 13-7 in the second quarter.

