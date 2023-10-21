Advertisement

Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game miss blatant forearm to head by Vols' Elijah Herring

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama vs. Tennessee had its customary edge to it Saturday, but it came to a head in the third quarter.

Alabama running back Roydell Williams took a carry off-tackle on first down with 10:22 in the third, where he was brought down on a tag-team tackle from Vols defensive players Tamarion McDonald and Walker Wesley.

While Williams was being held up — and with forward progress seemingly stopped — Vols linebacker Elijah Herring came in late and hit Williams with a hard forearm to the helmet. It went unflagged by officials.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond gestured to his helmet looking for a call at officials, but to no avail.

The no-call ended up being significant, as Alabama was held short of the first on that set of downs and had to settle for a field goal from kicker Will Reichard to draw within three points. Alabama did score to take the lead on the next possession.

