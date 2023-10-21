Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game miss blatant forearm to head by Vols' Elijah Herring

Alabama vs. Tennessee had its customary edge to it Saturday, but it came to a head in the third quarter.

Alabama running back Roydell Williams took a carry off-tackle on first down with 10:22 in the third, where he was brought down on a tag-team tackle from Vols defensive players Tamarion McDonald and Walker Wesley.

LIVE: Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Crimson Tide Week 8 rivalry

While Williams was being held up — and with forward progress seemingly stopped — Vols linebacker Elijah Herring came in late and hit Williams with a hard forearm to the helmet. It went unflagged by officials.

Should there have been a penalty on Tennessee with Elijah Herring with this hit on Alabama? pic.twitter.com/30FJ13c6PC — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) October 21, 2023

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond gestured to his helmet looking for a call at officials, but to no avail.

The no-call ended up being significant, as Alabama was held short of the first on that set of downs and had to settle for a field goal from kicker Will Reichard to draw within three points. Alabama did score to take the lead on the next possession.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-Tennessee officials miss blatant forearm blow to head by Vols