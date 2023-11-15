It's officially winter now EmRata is sporting this celeb fave fluffy hat

Getty Images

Another day, another Emily Ratajkowski outfit for us to drool over. Given the star is snapped almost daily by the paparazzi on the streets of New York, you'd think she'd occasionally step out in something just a bit meh... After all, everyone has those days, right? Running to the corner shop for milk on a weekend morning in the same pair of jeans you've lived in all week, your partner's coat and odd trainers.

Not EmRata. Even the simplest of her off-duty dog-walking looks feature a fashion-forward element, be it a colour pop bag or trending accessory. In the case of her most recent ensemble, it's a light brown fluffy bucket hat from Emma Brewin – AKA the British-based faux fur hat brand with a cult celebrity following.

Emily styled the accessory with a Mango worn effect leather jacket and black flared-leg trousers.

A beige jumper was just visible peeking out at the cuffs and beneath the hem of her jacket, and she wore black Puma Palermo trainers on her feet. Her go-to black sunglasses completed the look.

This isn't the first time EmRata has worn an Emma Brewin design, last year wearing a Barbiecore pale pink design and the year before stepping out in a classic black style. And other celebs to rep the brand include Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Ariana Grande.

If you want to steal EmRata's style, fair warning – the hats aren't cheap. But, every hat is designed and handmade in the brand's Kent studio by Emma and her small team using traditional techniques and processes.

For more affordable options, we've scoured the high street and found the best faux fur bucket hats to shop now:

