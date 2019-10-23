Officially, Patrick Mahomes is limited in practice on Wednesday

Amazingly, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice on Wednesday, only six days after suffering a dislocated kneecap against the Broncos.

Officially, he was limited in practice. It remains to be seen whether this will translate to a timeline-defying return to action for Sunday Night Football against the Packers.

As a source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT over the weekend, any effort to specifically peg Mahomes’ absence amounts to speculation. Natural healing coupled with rehab efforts and MRI results will determine when he’s good to go.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Still, the fact that he did enough on Wednesday to qualify for the “limited” practice label suggests that he’ll be back sooner than later.

On one hand, the 5-2 Chiefs need him, given that the 6-1 Packers and 5-2 Vikings are coming to town over the next two weeks. On the other hand, the Chiefs need to be certain that they’re not exposing Mahomes to enhanced risk of an injury that could end his 2019 season and/or affect his preparedness for 2020. Mahomes will be the franchise quarterback for another 15 years; there’s no reason to assume unnecessary risk at this point.

But Mahomes surely wants to play, and the Chiefs surely realize that 5-2 could quickly become 5-4 without him over the next two Sundays.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, tacke Eric Fisher (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis. Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) fully participated. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) did not practice.