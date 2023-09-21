Officially licensed NIL store coming soon for the Iowa Hawkeyes

In a big day for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the University of Iowa, Iowa’s student-athletes, and fans, it has been announced that there will soon be another avenue to get officially licensed gear with it benefiting those involved.

Per their official website, the Hawkeyes have announced that an officially licensed NIL store is coming soon. This means that student-athletes will now have the opportunity to receive payouts from their merchandising and apparel.

This will allow these student-athletes to reap some rewards for the hard work that goes into their craft. This will be for all student-athletes at the University of Iowa.

Included in some of the items teased in the announcement are licensed NIL apparel and jerseys, which were previously a bit tedious to get if there was a specific player’s jersey desired.

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐰𝐚 𝐍𝐈𝐋 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 ✍️@iowanilstore, powered by Campus Ink, is coming soon! It will provide officially licensed merchandising opportunities and industry-leading payouts to every Hawkeye student-athlete.#Hawkeyes — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) September 21, 2023

This initiative is due to a partnership with Campus Ink, a company that Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks’ owner, backed and started in an effort to help student-athletes receive payouts and proper recognition for their name, image, and likeness.

Iowa is joining this project along with other Big Ten schools. Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Michigan State are all on board.

This is part of the new, modern era of collegiate athletics, and Iowa joining this trend shows a great sense of the moment in ensuring they are doing everything for their student-athletes. This is great for athletes, fans, and all involved.

