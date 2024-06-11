Officially a holdout situation with Haason Reddick and Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After skipping the voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason program, Haason Reddick did not show up to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday morning.

This is officially a holdout now.

Sources: Haason Reddick, whom the #Jets acquired via trade with the #Eagles to fortify their pass rush, is not at minicamp.



Reddick officially a holdout. Robert Saleh indicated he felt he would show up. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 11, 2024

The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in late March and it has been clear that Reddick wants a new contract after outplaying the three-year, $45 million deal he signed before the 2022 season.

Right now, he’s on the final year of that deal and wants a new one. Reddick’s base salary in 2024 is $14.25 million. That APY of $15 million from Reddick’s current contract ranks him tied for 19th in the NFL among edge rushers, according to OverTheCap. Over the last four seasons, Reddick has 50 1/2 sacks, which ranks fourth in the league behind just T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson.

The weird thing is that the Jets had to know that when they traded for Reddick but they didn’t have a new contract in place. Now that Reddick is skipping mandatory days, the Jets can fine him for his absence. If he misses all three days, the Jets can fine him a total of just over $100,000 in total.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday he’s not concerned about whether or not Reddick will show up for training camp.

Robert Saleh on Haason Reddick: "The guy is a great dude. He's played in a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about will be ready to play football." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 11, 2024

Why does any of this matter for the Eagles? Well, the trade they made with the Jets had conditions attached to it. The pick the Eagles got for Reddick is a 2026 third-rounder that will turn into a second-rounder if Reddick reaches two thresholds:

1. Reddick plays 67.5% or more of Jets’ defensive snaps

2. Reddick reaches 10+ sacks

Reddick, 29, has been one of the best pass rushers in the league in recent seasons and it’s important to note that he has hit those marks in each of the last four years with three different teams. In his two years with the Eagles, he had 16 and 11 sacks in 2022 and 2023 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Eagles have relied on Reddick’s pass rushing ability the last two years and it’ll be a group effort to replace his productivity. One of those players is Bryce Huff, who spent the first four years of his career with the Jets before hitting free agency this offseason.

“Great player. Haason had a great two years in Philadelphia,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in April. “Obviously, Camden kid, played at Temple, couldn’t have been more excited to sign him. It’s bittersweet to lose a player and person like that. As the offseason went along and we added Bryce (Huff), who we’re incredibly excited about, brought back Josh (Sweat), drafted Nolan Smith in the first round, [Brandon Graham] came back, we have some young guys at that position that we’re excited to develop.

“And through the conversations with the Jets, we felt like it was a win-win situation. But always hard to get rid of players and people like Haason.”

