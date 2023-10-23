‘Officially enemies’ – Katie Boulter to face boyfriend Alex de Minaur in United Cup

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur during a mixed doubles match at Wimbledon 2023 - PA/Adam Davy

British No 1 Katie Boulter’s romance with Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur will be tested in a whole new way this winter, after their teams landed in the same United Cup group.

The draw for the mixed team tournament, which begins on December 29, took place on Monday and confirmed hosts Australia, Great Britain and the United States will feature in Group C.

Apart from it being a stacked group, it also means Boulter and de Minaur will be rivals for the first time. It looks like the couple will have no trouble overcoming split loyalties, though, as per their reactions on social media.

World No 13 De Minaur shared the news with the caption, “officially enemies now”, tagging his partner of two years alongside a heart emoji and the Australian flag.

Boulter saw the funny side, responding with a laughing face emoji and a slew of Union Jacks, writing: “Well this is going to end well.”

Boulter will be making her debut appearance in the tournament, which was launched only last year. The format has been slightly adapted this season, with each match featuring only three rubbers instead of five – one men’s singles, one women’s singles and one mixed doubles.

Each team can name up to five players, including their top-ranked singles options as well as doubles specialists. Alongside de Minaur, Australia have also named Ajla Tomljanovic, while Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are listed for Britain with Boulter. The USA is set to feature top-10 players Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula.

There is therefore a small chance de Minaur and Boulter may play on the other side of the court from one another, just months after competing as doubles partners at Wimbledon. Whatever happens, they will be on opposing benches, as the event reignites the great sporting rivalry between these two nations.

Eighteen teams are competing at the United Cup, with two cities – Perth and Sydney - hosting. Group C will contest their matches in Perth. The final is scheduled to be played on January 7 in Sydney.

