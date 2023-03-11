It’s officially Deal or No Deal for Donovan Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys

The NFL’s new league year starts on March 15 at 4 p.m., and that’s when clubs can officially start signing free agents. However, before the new year, there is a window for unrestricted free agents to contact teams to start negotiating. That time is considered the legal tampering period.

It appears the Dallas Cowboys are starting to clear up some money so they can be a participant in the pretty deep free agency market this upcoming season. There are a few players they mentioned wanting to keep around, so the move is not that surprising, but who they pay is a different story.

On Friday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News confirmed via Twitter that Donovan Wilson’s representative has been in contact with the Dallas front office, but there might be some hurdles to clear for him to return.

Kevin Conner from @UniSportsMgmt who reps Donovan Wilson, met with Stephen Jones and Will McClay at Senior Bowl. Cowboys want to re-sign Wilson but it’s undetermined if they want to pay what he’s worth on the market. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 10, 2023

