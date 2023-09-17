We officially have the best Kruk broadcast moment of the Phillies season

You know what, sometimes the universe does wonderful things.

Wonderful, hysterical, incredible things.

You're always in for a treat when John Kruk is on the call for a Phillies game. Between the jokes, sarcasm and throwback stories of his time in the organization — there's always something to look forward to.

Let's just say we now have our top Kruk moment of the season. One you couldn't have scripted any better.

The Phillies were hanging on to a one-run lead in the fifth inning on Saturday when Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate. Kruk and Scott Franzke were in the midst of their routine, noting that Schwarber hadn't hit a home run off the current Cardinals pitcher, Miles Mikolas.

You know what? I don't even want to set it up — you just have to watch the moment unfold.

This is genuinely the funniest thing that has happened during any broadcast this season. I hope you're a man of your word, @JohnKruk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9bKcdqII3 — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) September 17, 2023

Looks like Kruk is going to spend his Sunday morning at the St. Louis Arch.

In-freaking-credible.