Officially AWOL: Zack Martin misses deadline to report to Cowboys camp

The decision has been made. Right guard Zack Martin, unhappy with his current contract, is not in attendance at the onset of training camp. The Dallas Cowboys flew to Oxnard, CA on Monday, but players are not required to be on the team charter. They are required to report by Tuesday and Martin, who hinted a holdout could be coming, did not arrive.

As Jerry Jones and the front office host the opening press conference, they were asked about the six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler’s absence. Jones sidestepped the question, intimating he’s not overly concerned.

"There's nothing to concern me regarding contractual situations." – Jerry Jones on Zack Martin status#Cowboys first practice is on Wednesday — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 25, 2023

Jones didn’t leave it at that, however, making it clear that they expect a resolution to the situation.

“He’s in our plans.” – Jerry Jones offered the highest of praise for Zack Martin and makes it clear that while the #Cowboys won’t comment on the contract situation yet, the team is making their intent clear here — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 25, 2023

Martin is set to enter the fifth year of a six-year extension signed in 2014. His average salary of $14 million barely lands him inside the top 10 of interior line play, despite being a clear-cut Hall of Famer and being considered the best at his position.

More 2023 Season!

Leighton Vander Esch is a redemption story and inspiration for Cowboys LBs group

Is Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs a gambler or just inexperienced?

Cowboys News: Top 10 links includes a charter flight without RG Zack Martin

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire