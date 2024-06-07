Official: Young midfielder Vincenzo Perrucci extends Milan contract until 2026 – photo

AC Milan Primavera midfielder Vincenzo Perrucci has signed a new contract with the club that will see him stay at Milanello until at least 2026.

As per an official announcement on X by the AC Milan Youth Sector, the midfielder has joined a host of young players and is committing his future to the club.

Perrucci was born in 2005 and has been a rotational option for the now-departed Ignazio Abate all season in the Primavera. He appeared in eight league games, two Coppa Primavera matches and twice in the UEFA Youth League.

He has three goals and one assist for the season, which has been enough to secure a new deal along with his other qualities.

It is an intriguing time to be a young player at Milan given the intention to launch an U23 team in Serie C, meaning professional football will be on the cards for a lot of players as long as there is a space in the division for the Rossoneri.

There was a new contract on Thursday for Vittorio Magni and there should be another one on Friday for Francesco Camarda who has been at the centre of negotiations for many months since he turned 16 years old.