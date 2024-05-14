Official: WNBA’s expansion franchise in Bay Area reveals its name

The WNBA’s expansion franchise in the Bay Area announced its name on Tuesday: The Golden State Valkyries. The team will begin play at the Chase Center in May 2025.

The Valkyries are the league’s 13th franchise and were announced in October 2023. it was the first expansion for the WNBA since 2008. The team will have its headquarters in Oakland, where the Warriors’ practice facility and front office were located from 1997-2019.

We are the Golden State Valkyries Narrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5 — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) May 14, 2024

On Tuesday, the team revealed its name on social media and shared a link to its website, where fans can purchase team merchandise and tickets. The team also shared its logo and branding, along with its team colors of black and violet.

“Strong, bold, fierce. Valkyries are a defiant symbol of the power of women. Fighting for community and connection, Valkyries represent the Bay Area spirit of unmatched progress and innovation,” their website stated. “A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA, a league that has transcended limitations and norms over the last 27 years.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire